New Development: New Rochelle gated community nearly complete, move-ins start at Jersey City condo

● National Realty & Development Corp.

New Rochelle gated community now in final construction phase

National Realty & Development Corp. (NRDC) is in the final phase of construction at WatermarkPointe, a condominium community in a waterfront location with views of the Long Island Sound. Work is underway, with only 11 remaining homes priced from $1.83 million costing an estimated $100 million dollars to develop.



The 14-acre gated community includes nine individual buildings designed with traditional New England seaside exterior architecture featuring gable roofs, stonework at the base of the buildings and covered waterfront terraces. Each building has four floors with two units per floor. Residents are currently occupying the first four buildings.



WatermarkPointe comprises 72 units ranging in size from 2,400 to 2,700 s/f, with two three-bedroom layouts. The landscaped site boasts beaches, sound-front promenade with walking paths, waterfront pool and clubhouse, and green space. Residences have 30-foot terraces with views. Units feature 10’ ceilings in great rooms and bedrooms, 15’ great rooms in the penthouses, 8’ solid doors and Bilotta designed kitchens and baths.



The clubhouse at the water’s edge features an indoor fireplace, bar, game tables and large screen TV. There’s also a fitness center, private beaches and lounge and a heated outdoor swimming pool.



● Strategic capital

Move-ins start at Jersey City condo

Strategic Capital, the investment arm of China Construction America, has nnounced that 75 Park Lane, the riverfront condominium tower in Jersey City’s Newport neighborhood, officially commenced closings and initial occupancy.



Designed by Woods Bagot, the 37-story 75 Park Lane has 358 residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom homes, as well as penthouses. Every residence has wide-plank oak floors and while select apartments feature private balconies and outdoor space. Master bedrooms boast views of the Hudson River and Manhattan, along with walk-in closets.



Amenities include an Olympic-size indoor swimming pool, wine-tasting lounge with private dining room, putting green, children’s play area, co-working lounge, game room, multi-purpose room, porte cochère entrance and Sky Lounge complete with a chef’s table, terrace and views of the New York skyline. 75 Park Lane is near Newport Green, a 4.25-acre park with an urban beach, a 17,000-s/f playground, 30,000-s/f turf field and a boardwalk; the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway providing pedestrian access to Hoboken; and the PATH.



75 Park Lane is part of the larger Park and Shore development, which comprises two residential buildings with a total of 429 condominiums. The development was constructed by Plaza Construction.



Pricing for remaining homes at 75 Park Lane starts at $835,000 and sales are being handled exclusively by The Marketing Directors.

● Mark Built Homes

Closings commence at NJ beachfront development

Closings are officially underway at 365 Ocean, the new collection of beachfront condominiums in Long Branch, NJ.



The first closing, which took place on February 11, occurred more than a month ahead of schedule thanks to a timely construction process, according to developer Mark Built Homes.



Designed by Marchetto Higgins Stieve Architects with interior design by Mary Cook & Associates, 365 Ocean is a seven-story building with two-bedroom homes that offer up to 2,411s/f of living space. Each home features ocean views and private outdoor space. Prices currently range from the low $900s to over $2.7 million. Residence ceilings approach 10 feet in height and homes have oak flooring, gas hookups that accommodate outdoor grills, and glass railings that shield the wind. Kitchens have islands, a Jenn-Air refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, range with griddle top, and a Kitchen Aid range hood and exhaust fan. Each residence comes with two secure indoor parking spaces.



The amenity level features a club room with wet bar, Wi-fi, charging stations, lounge seating, a theatre television area, and access to the infinity-edge plunge pool and an outdoor breezeway with a gas fire pit that overlooks the ocean.



NJ TRANSIT rail service to Manhattan is available via the Long Branch train station.

